The cast of “Selling The OC” are clearing up rumours.

ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté recently sat down with Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim and fellow cast members Tyler Stanaland, Alex Hall and Polly Brindle.

READ MORE: ‘Selling Sunset’ Spin-Off ‘Selling The OC’ Teases A ‘Dirty Little Secret’

The reality stars took the opportunity to shut down speculation about a love triangle, which got going after the three were seen together only hours after Stanaland and actress Brittany Snow confirmed their separation last year.

“You’re always busy this season, though. No drama. How, Jason? How?” Chanté asked Oppenheim.

“I have to say, I do a pretty good job of avoiding it down here, but I still get the phone calls, like off camera,” he said. “There’s still just so much, like, collateral damage going on. But yeah, they carry a show all to themselves. So I just gotta be the boss. I actually have to say, I enjoy filming the show a lot because there’s like male energy and female energy and it’s a good mix, a very dynamic group of people, very successful too, which makes me happy. The more successful you are, the more I can deal with the other s**t.”

“I like that the [season 2] trailer is very juicy,” Chanté said, asking, “We see a triangle of sorts. What is the tea guys? What is going on? Tell us, please.”

“There’s no triangle. I guess I can call that one out right now,” Stanaland said.

‌”Is there a triangle? Triangulation?” Brindle laughed. “People were trying to make that a rumour in the office. I can absolutely say there has never been, there will never be, a triangle with me in it.”

“Never say never. Just saying,” Hall joked, to which her co-star admitted, “Okay. Well, maybe, you know.”

‌The stars also talked more about how they and the “Selling Sunset” spin-off has changed heading into season 2.

“Season 1, we definitely had our guard down, but in 2 we came in hot, but we just let it all show. And I think that you see that, and season 3 even more so I think,” Stanaland teased. “I think with time we’ve just grown more comfortable with the cameras around. And that’s why you see the drama and relationships and things you do see.”

READ MORE: Tyler Stanaland Brings ‘Most Drama’ To ‘Selling The OC’ Season 2, Cast Says: ‘Worse Than All The Women In The Office Combined’

Netflix

Oppenheim added, “I’ve never seen a cast take any protective layers off in the way that this cast does and just let it all hang out. I mean, I just see the level of honesty, quite literally. But I think that’s what makes it great. I mean, it took me a long time to kind of put my guard down when I started filming, and to see this this crew jump in so quickly and just be so honest and so raw. It was impressive to me.”

Hall agreed, saying, “I think the most impressive is going to be season 3, to be honest, because like our friend group after season one, we were like, ‘Holy s**t.’ So we were a little guarded coming into season 2 just because of all that happened after season 1. And then by the end of season 2, we were like, ‘F**k this.’ Like you can’t think about everything before you say it. And so then going into season 3, it was a perfect combination of it all and we just really brought it.”

‌”Came out guns a blazing,” Stanaland added.

‌”So we’re warming up for sure,” Hall said.

“Selling The OC” season 2 premieres Sept. 8.