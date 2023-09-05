In an unexpected turn of events, a California pup has become the toast of the metal world after slyly infiltrating a Metallica concert.

On the evening of Aug. 25, during their electrifying performance in Los Angeles, Metallica took to their official Facebook page to reveal the presence of their unlikely guest. Their post was lighthearted and embraced the four-legged enthusiast who had graced their ongoing international tour, stating, “You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA!”

The band made it clear that contrary to some reports, their pal, Storm, had ingeniously slipped away from her home near SoFi Stadium and autonomously found her way to the concert venue.

According to Metallica, Storm had an absolute blast at the sold-out event, and they even shared a heartwarming snapshot of the intrepid pup, comfortably seated amidst the crowd. The band’s post playfully went on to say, “After a full night immersing herself in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day.” They lightened the mood by listing some of Storm’s favorite tunes from the concert, which included “Barx Æterna”, “Master of Puppies”, and “The Mailman That Never Comes”.

Following her discovery at the concert, Storm was transported to a nearby shelter, as disclosed in a Facebook post by the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. Thankfully, her vigilant owner spotted the post and promptly reclaimed her the very next day. The shelter expressed its gratitude, noting, “Judging from the owner’s Facebook page, the dog appears to be well cared for and dearly loved. We extend our thanks to everyone who helped share the post, and we’re thrilled that the dog found her way back home.”

While Storm’s escapade ultimately had a happy ending, Metallica took a humorous stance, advising fellow metal fans against following in the footsteps of this audacious canine adventurer. They quipped, “You certainly shouldn’t bring your furry companions to the #M72 World Tour, but this dog undeniably had her moment in the spotlight.”

This particular show marked one of two sold-out performances at SoFi Stadium, making history with its record-breaking attendance, as proudly announced in a Facebook post. Metallica is currently in the midst of promoting their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons.