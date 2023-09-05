Bob Barker’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the late “Price Is Right” host’s death certificate, Barker died from Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker, who died on Aug. 26 at age 99, hadn’t publicly disclosed that he was battling Alzheimer’s and it isn’t known how long he’d had the disease.

However, the death certificate indicated that his death came “years” after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Barker’s publicist, Roger Neal, said in a statement to ET at time of his death.

Barker’s longtime girlfriend, Nancy Burnet, had been caring for Barker during his final years, and also issued a statement.

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” she said. “We were great friends over these 40 yrs. he will be missed.”