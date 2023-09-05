Joe Jonas has pulled the trigger on his divorce from Sophie Turner, officially acting to end his four-year marriage to Sophie Turner.

ET reports that the Jonas Brothers singer filed divorce papers on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with the outlet obtaining a copy of his petition for dissolution of marriage.

The petition was reportedly filed by Jonas in Florida’s Miami Dade County, and states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

In addition, the petition details that the couple’s two children — aged 3 and 1 — are currently residing with Jonas in Miami, and in other locations throughout the country, presumably travelling with him while he’s on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

In the petition, Jonas isn’t asking for sole custody, but states that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

The petition also states that Jonas and Turner had a prenuptial agreement.

TMZ was the first to report that Jonas was preparing to divorce Turner, with multiple sources confirming the couple had been experiencing “serious problems” over the past few months.

Meanwhile, People reported that Jonas had “retained a divorce lawyer,” while a source told ET that Jonas and Turner “have been spending more time apart recently. Joe has been busy on tour and spending a lot of time with his family. Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot.”