Pain Hustlers (L-R) Chris Evans as Brenner, Andy Garcia as Neel and Emily Blunt as Liza in Pain Hustlers. Cr. Brian Douglas/Netflix © 2023.

As David Yates swaps his “Harry Potter” directing duties for a Big Pharma corruption movie in “Pain Hustlers”, he’s just as happy to see stars Emily Blunt and Chris Evans swap roles they typically play.

The acclaimed director chatted up a storm with EW in an interview published on Tuesday, where he discussed his transition from fantasy adventure to the pill-abusing crisis.

“Paint Hustlers” sees Emily Blunt take on the insidious role of Liza Drake, a desperate but sharp single mom who inserts herself into the pharmaceutical industry, where she pushes pain medication designed for cancer patients to doctors.

Evans shapeshifts his typical all-American hero archetype for a Zanna Therapeutics sales rep named Pete Branner.

Discussing the movie, Yates said: “Emily loved the character and she loved the idea of this story,” further saying it’s “a bit subversive, it’s a bit naughty, it’s got some humour at play.”

He described a revelation he shared with Blunt, who confided in him: “I’m so sick of seeing leading female characters who have to be so honourable and straightforward.”

Blunt thoroughly enjoyed seeing Liza as “sometimes a little bit shady to get the deal done and fulfill her ambition.”

As for Evans, Yates enjoyed that Marvel’s Captain America is taking on a much more villainous aura.

“I love whenever you take an actor who’s known for a certain body of work and you invert and turn it upside down.”

“[Turning] the guy who plays Captain America so beautifully… into a sleepy pharma rep was tempting, and I think he really enjoyed that journey,” he continued. “I think he really relished it and leaned into it and found layers and levels in it that were quite fun.”

“Pain Hustlers” his Netflix on September 11.