Joe Jonas has officially filed divorce papers to end his marriage to Sophie Turner after four years and it appears the split shouldn’t be a complicated one.

According to The Blast, sources claim that the soon-to-be-exes had a prenuptial agreement, which is described as being “ironclad,” which the two signed prior to their wedding.

READ MORE: Joe Jonas Has Filed For Divorce, Says Marriage To Sophie Turner Is ‘Irretrievably Broken’

The prenup was negotiated by “top-tier attorneys,” and reportedly ensures that Jonas will keep all his music royalties — from both his work with the Jonas Brothers and his other band, DNCE, while Turner will retain all money and residuals from her acting career, including what she earned on “Game of Thrones”.

The prenup is also reported to stipulate that any property owned by one of the spouses prior to the marriage will remain in that person’s possession, while they would split any property they owned together.

As The Blast points out, the only point of contention will be custody of their children and child support.