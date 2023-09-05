Amazon Canada is always bursting and bubbling with deals, and to make your life at least an inch easier, we’ve compiled a list of the top deals to hop on this week.

Tech

JBL Headphones
JBL Headphones — Photo: Amazon

73% off TOLOCO Massage Gun

Up to 63% off some PlayStation games and accessories

53% off VEGER Portable Phone Charger

Up to 46% off some Blink Home Security Devices

Up to 43% off JBL Wireless Headphones and Speakers

Up to 39% off some Acer Laptops, Desktops and Monitors

Up to 38% off some HP Printers

Up to 38% off select Samsung memory cards and drives

Up to 36% off some Samsung Monitors

31% off HP Envy Wireless Colour Printer

30% off JBL Wireless Earbuds

Up to 25% off some Fitbit Smartwatches

24% off JBL Portable Speaker

Up to 24% off select LG Laptops

Beauty

VICHY Minerals
VICHY Minerals — Photo: Amazon

36% off Vichy LifActiv Vitamin C Serum for Face

36% off Waving Palms Teeth Whitening Strips

29% off Neutrogena Acne Clear Body Wash

28% off La Roche-Posay Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face

Up to 25% off select Dove products

25% off Vichy Dercos Anti-Dandruff Relief Shampoo

25% off Vichy Minéral Booster/Cream for Sensitive Skin

25% off Vichy Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles

17% off Philips Women’s Satin Shaver

Home and Kitchen

Nespresso Coffee Machine
Nespresso Coffee Machine — Photo: Amazon

43% off Digital Bathroom Scale

42% off YOSUDA PRO Exercise Bike

40% off Sevenblue 2 Pack Under Sink Organizer and Storage

Up to 40% off select Nespresso coffee machines

Up to 37% off select KitchenAid products

37% off ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins

36% off Ergonomic Home Office Chair

36% off Digital Alarm Clock

35% off KitchenAid Speed Hand Mixer and Egg Beater

30% off UDEAR Portable Shoe Rack

Up to 29% off select Braun Coffee and Kitchen products

Up to 29% off on Everydrop Refrigerator Water Filter Replacements

25% off Laersar Cordless Vacuum

20% off Amazon Basics 60-Watt Lightbulbs (2 Pack)

33% off iRobot Roombas and Mops

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.