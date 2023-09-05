Tom Holland and Zendaya clearly had a blast attending Beyoncé’s third and final Los Angeles concert on Monday, held at SoFi Stadium.

That’s the takeaway from another concert attendee who posted video on TikTok of herself enjoying the show — and just happened to have the “Spider-Man” co-stars dancing away right behind her.

READ MORE: Tina Knowles Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Beyoncé & 3 Kids Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir

In the video, the two are seen during Beyoncé’s mute challenge, when everyone in the show is supposed to come to standstill and remain silent for five seconds.

As another video taken at the show indicates, Holland and Zendaya were apparently in star-studded VIP section near the front of the stage, where they can be seen dancing alongside Beyoncé’s mom husband, Jay-Z, and mother, Tina Knowles, in addition to Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, and Khloe Kardashian, accompanied by her nieces, North West and Penelope Disick.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour will wrap up at the beginning of next month, with the final show taking place on Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.