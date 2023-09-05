Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke on the cover of Variety, featuring an interview in which the father-daughter actors discuss a wide variety of topics, including her famous family (her mother is Uma Thurman).

Interviewed by the magazine, Hawke joked about her family. “We’re like the boring, indie Kardashians,” she quipped.

Given that her latest movie, “Wildcat”, is directed by her dad, the interview also found her weighing in on the ongoing “nepo baby” conversation.

“I had moments of insecurity about it while we were shooting the movie,” she said. “But the internet doesn’t have a lot of nuances. My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other.”

Heather Hazzan for Variety

‌“Put simply, I’m a nepo dad!” her father joked. “And I’m not embarrassed about it.”

However, he added, “If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that’s totally fair. You have to let people have their opinion. You just have to try to do a good job when you’re onstage.”

‌As for being the child of famous parents, she admitted her upbringing was far more normal than people might assume.

“The worst-case scenario is you have to take a picture with someone,” she said. “That’s a way more normal event than you not interacting with society at all.”