Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“May December”, the latest film from director Todd Haynes, will be opening this year’s New York Film Festival, which kicks off on Sept. 29.

Ahead of that premiere, Netflix has shared a brief teaser for the movie, starring Julianne Moore and Natalire Portman.

“Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple (Moore and Charles Melton) buckles under the pressure when an actress (Portman) arrives to do research for a film about their past,” reads the film’s synopsis.

READ MORE: Natalie Portman Insists Women Are Still ‘Expected To Behave’ In A Different Way To Men At Events Like Cannes Film Festival

“May December explores one of the great talents of the human species: our colossal refusal to look at ourselves,” said Haynes of the film.

In addition to the teaser, Netflix also released some first-look photos.

Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry in “May December”. Cr. Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix

(L to R) Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry and Charles Melton as Joe in “May December”. Cr. Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix

Director Todd Haynes in “May December”. Cr. Francois Duhamel /courtesy of Netflix

L to R: Charles Melton as Joe, director Todd Haynes and Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo. Cr. François Duhamel / Courtesy of Netflix

(L to R) Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo and Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry in “May December”. Cr. Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix

(L to R) Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry and Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo in “May December”. Cr. Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix — Cr. Francois Duhamel / courtesy of Netflix

“May December” arrives in select theatres on Nov. 17, before debuting on Netflix Dec. 1.