Despite previous rumours that Keke Palmer was on the outs with boyfriend Darius Jackson, the two were very much together when they took in one of Beyoncé’s three concerts at SoFi Stadium when her Renaissance tour stopped in Los Angeles this weekend.

Jackson shared some videos from the show on Instagram Stories, including one in which he and Palmer mugged for the camera while watching the concert.

At one point, they go still and quiet to embrace the “mute challenge,” before jumping up and down when Beyoncé told the crowd, “Look around, it’s me and my crew. Big energy!”

Palmer also shared video on her Instagram Stories, featuring herself dancing up a storm with some friends.

Palmer followed Queen Bey’s directive to wear glittering silver, with a silver corset covering a white shirt.