Nearing the one-century mark isn’t slowing down Sir David Attenborough.

The 97-year-old nature documentarian will be returning to narrate the third instalment of the critically acclaimed “Planet Earth” series, which first debuted with 2006’s “Planet Earth” and returned in 2016 with “Planet Earth II”. The third “Planet Earth” will premiere later this year on BBC One; a Canadian air date has yet to be announced.

“Planet Earth wouldn’t be Planet Earth without David, so I’m delighted he is presenting the third series,” Mike Gunton, executive producer of “Planet Earth III”, told The Guardian. “As ever, he has brought his huge enthusiasm and wisdom, has been encouraging about our new perspective and has, I know, really enjoyed seeing the extraordinary new wonders brought to the screen.”

According to The Guardian , filming on “Planet Earth III” is currently underway, including footage of Attenborough shot on location in Britain. In fact, the series will begin with a shot of Attenborough paying homage to one of his personal heroes.

“The opening of the series with David was filmed in the beautiful British countryside in exactly the location where Charles Darwin used to walk while thinking over his Earth-shaking ideas about evolution,” Gunton explained.

“It seemed the perfect place for David to introduce ‘Planet Earth III’ and remind us of the wonders and the fragility of our planet,” he added.