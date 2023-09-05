Woody Allen with his wife Soon-Yi Previn and kids Bechet Allen and Manzie Tio Allen attending the Coup De Chance Premiere as part of the 80th Venice Film Festival (Mostra) in Venice, Italy on Sept. 4, 2023.

Woody Allen is attending the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of his latest film, “Coup de Chance”.

On Monday, the director of such acclaimed comedies as “Annie Hall” and “Midnight in Paris” walked the red carpet ahead of the movie’s screening, joined by wife Soon-Yi Previn and the couple’s daughters, Bechet, 24, and Manzie, 23.

As People reported, during the “Coup de Chance” press conference, the 87-year-old director discussed his contentment with his family.

“I was lucky my whole life really,” Allen said.

“I had two loving parents, I have good friends. I have a wonderful wife and marriage, two children,” he said.

Allen’s appearance at the festival was not without controversy. According to Variety, Allen was greeted by both cheering fans and protesters, with the latter removing their shirts and handing out slips of paper encouraging festival organizers to “turn the spotlight off rapists,” referencing the sexual abuse allegations of Allen’s daughter with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow.