Newlyweds Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have been enjoying a sensational summer together, and she’s taken to Instagram to share it with her followers.

On Tuesday, the “Blue Crush” star shared posted several photos of her exploits with Long this summer, which involved great meals, chilling with dogs, horseback riding and a whole lot of affectionate PDA.

READ MORE: Justin Long Reveals He And Kate Bosworth Are Married

“Summer ‘23 😃☀️🦞 @justinlong if you have an issue w/ slide 7, pls know I made up for it w/ 8 because I’m fair like that, YA KNOW?!?!” she wrote in the caption.

Long and Bosworth reportedly met in 2021 when they worked on the film “Barbarian”, and in May 2023 he revealed that they’d secretly gotten married.

“After they got engaged, Kate couldn’t wait to marry Justin. She knew that she never wanted a big wedding. She just cared about being married,” a source told People back in June.

“They kept talking about eloping,” the source added. “They ended up having an impromptu and casual wedding a few weeks ago. It was perfect. She is thrilled to be married to Justin.”