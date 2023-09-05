Believe it or not, there are still a few people who haven’t headed down to their local theatre to watch “Barbie”, which recently surpassed $1.38 billion at the box office to become the year’s highest-grossing movie.

For those who’ve been waiting for “Barbie” to arrive on video-on-demand platforms, they won’t have to wait long.

Entertainment Weekly reports that “Barbie” will arrive on VOD on Tuesday, Sept. 12, available on platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and others.

The comedy from director Greta Gerwig follows the titular Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) after an existential crisis leads her and boyfriend Ken (Ryan Gosling) to leave their safe haven of Barbieland and journey into the real world.

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the film also stars Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Kingsley Ben-Adir, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, John Cena, Nicola Coughlin and Dua Lipa.