Travis Scott wasn’t far away when Kylie Jenner was making her debut with her new man.

An eyewitness tells ET that the 32-year-old rapper arrived at Beyoncé‘s Monday night concert in Los Angeles just five minutes after Jenner showed up with her new beau, Timothée Chalamet.

Social media users — including Alicia Keys! — also captured video of Scott at the show.

The plot thickens https://t.co/jZxKpk5Hx6 — n a t a l i e (@nataliethehero) September 5, 2023

Scott and Jenner, who share Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, called it quits in January. Five months later, Jenner was linked to Chalamet, 27. Tons of speculation followed, but the pair didn’t go public with their romance until Monday night when they attended the concert together.

While taking in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”, Jenner and Chalamet weren’t shy about PDA. In fact, the duo was spotted in the VIP section of the SoFi Stadium kissing with their arms around one another.

It wasn’t just Scott who was in the same venue as his 26-year-old ex and her new flame. Rather, many members of Jenner’s family — including Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, North West, and Penelope Disick — were at the show.

On top of that, an eyewitness tells ET that Kylie, Kendall Jenner, and Chalamet were in the same VIP riser as Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Last month, a source told ET, “Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie’s busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other. They’re keeping things low-key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together.”

Despite Jenner’s new romance and the fact that Scott appeared to diss Chalamet in his new track, “Meltdown”, another source told ET that the exes are working together to co-parent their children.

“Kylie and Travis are co-parenting well. They’ve both been doing their own things and doing their best to respect one another,” the source said. “They get along and make their kids a priority. Kylie is a very hands-on mom and involved in every way.”

