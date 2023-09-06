The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be looking to settle in Malibu.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been house hunting in the California city, according to TMZ sources, reportedly with direct knowledge.

The couple reportedly spent part of their holiday weekend touring a plot of land where a new mansion is currently being build.

TMZ shared renderings of the planned property’s sleek, rounded architecture, which is being constructed on an $8 million plot of land.

It’s also reported that the 6-acre plot already has a guard house at the front, and pictures show a long driveway and a pool already built.

While the land is reportedly listed for $8 million, it is expected that Harry and Meghan would assume $10 million in construction costs for the mansion itself.

The price would only make it a few million more than couple’s current Montecito home, which they bought for over $14 million in 2020.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly considering selling their Montecito home to make the move to Malibu, which would still be close to Hollywood, but provide more privacy and security.