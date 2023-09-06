Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce didn’t come as a “surprise” to those closest to them, a source said.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Jonas Brothers singer had filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

ET confirmed that Jonas had filed divorce papers on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with the outlet obtaining a copy of his petition for dissolution of marriage.

The petition was reportedly filed by Jonas in Florida’s Miami Dade County, and stated that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

An insider has since told People the pair spent “the whole summer apart,” adding: “They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months.”

The source told the mag Jonas and Turner “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably.”

They added, referencing their two daughters, “As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time.

“They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, travelling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the U.K.”

Another source told Page Six that Jonas tried his best to save his marriage.

They said, “Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls.

“An unhappy home isn’t a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There’s a lot of noise out there, but it wasn’t a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back situation like it’s being reported.”

The insider added the couple had “many disagreements.”

“It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage,” the source went on.

