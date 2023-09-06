Venice police are looking into an incident involving Kanye West and his wife.

The rapper was the centre of controversy last week after photos of him emerged showing Bianca Censori’s head on his lap while his pants were pulled down on a water taxi in Venice.

A Venice police source told The Daily Mail that West and his wife are being investigated over the alleged incident.

“There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike and any breaches are severely punished,” the source said. “The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe.”

The continued, “You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well. The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies.”

Finally, the source added, “The offence being investigated acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction.”

Other officials have also expressed outrage over the incident, with Elisabetta Pesce, councillor for public security in Venice, telling MailOnline, “Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world.”

A source close to the city’s mayor said, “By chance the monthly meeting on public security is imminent and this sort of behaviour will be discussed.”

“Venice is famous for being one of the most beautiful cities in the world and we expect tourists to maintain a respectable level of decency when visiting,” they added. “These public acts of spectacle are not what we or the millions of tourists who come here each year wish to see and we take a very dim view of it.”

Venezia Turismo Motascafi, the company that runs the water taxi, has since banned West and Censori over the incident.