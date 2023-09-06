Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a joint statement amid their divorce.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Jonas Brothers singer had filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

ET confirmed that Jonas had filed divorce papers on Tuesday, Sept. 5, with the outlet obtaining a copy of his petition for dissolution of marriage.

The petition was reportedly filed by Jonas in Florida’s Miami Dade County, and stated that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Amid numerous headlines doing the rounds online on Wednesday, Jonas and Turner broke their silence on their split.

They each posted on their Instagram account, “Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.’

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'” the statement added.

Both Jonas and Turner — who share two daughters together — turned off the comments on the post.

Following news of Jonas and Turner’s divorce this week, an insider told People the pair had spent “the whole summer apart,” adding: “They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months.”

The source told the mag Jonas and Turner “haven’t gotten along in a while, but they’re hoping to resolve this all amicably.”

They added, “As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they’re figuring it out in real time.

“They did have a prenup. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, travelling with him with family while he’s been on tour. Sophie’s been working in the U.K.”

