A legendary new trailer for the upcoming four-part docuseries “The Super Models” has been unveiled.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ released a full-length trailer for the highly anticipated series that features exclusive access to the iconic Supermodels – Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

“It wasn’t about fashion. It was about the women. That’s what a supermodel is,” Crawford says as the trailer begins while archival footage of “The Supers” play on screen.

Then, as the trailer goes on, Turlington notes that shooting the docuseries was the first time the iconic group have reunited “in our 50s” before giving viewers a glimpse of the never-before-seen commentary from some of the biggest names in fashion and pop culture that the series highlights, including Donna Karan, Isaac Mizrahi, Tim Blanks, Marc Jacobs and Edward Enninful.

Other luminaries that the series will feature include Jeanne Beker, Emily Bierman, Paul Cavaco, Kim Jones, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Donatella Versace, Vivienne Westwood, and more.

In the look-ahead clip, the “fabulous” women, a.k.a the “original influencers,” recall how “everything changed” and they started to “call the shots” in their careers after George Michaels recruited them for his “Freedom! ’90” music video. They also discuss the different obstacles that they’ve had to overcome like Evangelista being told to lose weight and Campbell being “bullied for the colour of my skin.”

“‘The Super Models’ travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York,” reads the official synopsis. “Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.

“Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess,” it continues. “As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

“The Super Models” debuts globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 20.

