Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.

The Chainsmokers poked fun at the Biebers while promoting their new album Summertime Friends.

The band — which consists of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart — took to social media to share a mock photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 2019 Calvin Klein ad.

The original image saw Hailey straddling her hubby, marking their first shoot as a married couple.

Pall and Taggart wrote in the caption, “Summertime Friends comes out this week and this was supposed to be the cover art but it came out ridiculous. we are so upset.

“Firing creative director immediately. never trusting our team again.”

Pall straddled Taggart in the black and white shot, wearing jeans and Calvin Klein briefs.

Taggart clutched Pall’s behind, just like Bieber did to his wife.

The band’s album comes after they teamed up with Nicky Jam and Maluma to release the track “Celular” in July.