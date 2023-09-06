Country music dominated the summer.

This week, Billboard revealed its 2023 Songs of the Summer list, with Mogan Wallen’s hit “Last Night” topping the chart after spending 14 weeks this summer at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Wallen’s smash, which has actually been at the top of the Hot 100 for a total of 16 weeks since its release in February, is the first country song to be named Song of the Summer since 1974.

That year, the list was topped by John Denver’s “Annie’s Song”.

“Last Night” was followed on the Songs of the Summer chart by Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s classic “Fast Car”.

It’s the first time ever that two country hits landed atop the Songs of the Summer list, which is made up each year of 20 songs.

At No. 3 was Rema and Selena Gomez’s hit “Calm Down”, followed by Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and Lil Durk’s “All My Life” featuring J. Cole.

Rounding out the Top 10 were two hits by Taylor Swift—”Cruel Summer” and “Karma”—another two hits by SZA—”Snooze” and “Kill Bill”—and Gunna’s “Fukumean”.

Last year’s Song of the Summer was Harry Styles’ “As It Was”.