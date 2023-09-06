Drake has come a long way since he initially requested fans to throw bras at him onstage to “let me know that I still got it.”

In a new Instagram post, the rapper shows fans what he’s done with all the bras he’s received throughout his “It’s All A Blur” tour — he kept each and every one!

The photograph, uploaded to his account on Wednesday, shows off the rows and rows of bras and bralettes Drake has in his “library” of lingerie, as one fan joked in the comments. The “Rich Flex” rapper smiles as he stands in front of the impressive collection that comes in a variety of different sizes and colours, while donning a witty T-shirt that reads: “If a*sholes could fly this place would be an airport.”

The post has garnered over 2 million likes and flabbergasted fans have flooded the comments.

One person classified the “legendary” pic as “album cover” worthy, while another said: “Mans got more bras than Victoria Secret.”

“This is what 0 to 100 looks like,” another added.

READ MORE: Drake And Travis Scott Join Forces In Vancouver To Perform ‘Meltdown’ Together For The First Time

The post even got a reaction from former Toronto Raptors player Norman Powell, who wrote: “Naw that’s wild.”

“Bro definitely knows his ABCs .. and Ds .. and Es ..,” another poked fun at Drake, referencing that time he asked a crowd “how many letters” do bra sizes go to after a fan threw a 36L-sized bra onstage.

Drake also took to his Instagram Story to share a behind-the-scenes time-lapse video of his team unloading the bras from a large storage cart.

Photo: Instagram/ @ChampagnePapi