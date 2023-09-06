Click to share this via email

The Rolling Stones just dropped their brand new music video for “Angry”, starring a familiar face.

The clip features Sydney Sweeney, with the actress donning a rock chic ensemble for the appearance while riding around in a red convertible.

The vid also sees the band — consisting of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood — belt out the lyrics from different billboard clips.

The music video came as the Rolling Stones announced their brand new album Hackney Diamonds; marking their first featuring a dozen original songs in 18 years.

It’s also the first album the rockers have recorded without their late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021.

Hackney Diamonds is set to be released on October 20.

The exciting news was shared by the band themselves at a special media launch event at the historic Hackney Empire in London, U.K.

The event was hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The band’s last album consisting of new material was 2005’s A Bigger Bang, which was coincidentally released on September 6, 18 years ago.