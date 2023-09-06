Click to share this via email

Jeremy Renner is coming back for another term.

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that “Mayor of Kingstown”, starring the Oscar-nominee and co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, has been renewed for season 3.

Set in the world of a company town in which prison is the main business, the series first premiered in November 2021. Its second season finished airing earlier this spring.

In the show, Renner plays Mike McLusky, the so-called “Mayor” and member of a family who has been keeping the peace in a town ruled by street gangs, prisoners, guards and police.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is one of the top-performing shows on Paramount+, behind Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” spin-off “1923” and his other show “Tulsa King”, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Despite the renewal, no return date was announced, with Renner still recovering from injuries related to a near-fatal snow plow accident, and the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.