The first trailer for Netflix’s “Pain Hustlers” is here.

Emily Blunt and Chris Evans are among a star-studded cast featuring in the upcoming flick, with the pair playing pharmaceutical sales employees pushing opioids.

A synopsis for the film — which is based on a real-life story — reads, “Liza [Blunt] dreams of a better life for her and her daughter so she gets a job at a bankrupt pharmacy and Liza’s guts catapult the company and her into the high life not knowing that she will soon be in the middle of a criminal conspiracy.”

A caption in the teaser warns, “‘Pain Hustlers’ may cause increased energy, elevated mood, ecstasy, paranoia, aggression [and] greed.”

The flick also stars Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass and more.

“Pain Hustlers” is set to debut on Netflix on October 27 after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.