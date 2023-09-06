Something that Sophie Turner said or did was allegedly the final straw in Joe Jonas’ decision to file for divorce.

According to TMZ, multiple sources who have direct contact with Joe told the outlet that the Jonas Brothers singer had access to a ring camera that caught Turner saying or doing something, which made him aware that their marriage was over.

TMZ, who broke the story, also reports that the couple’s marriage has been rocky for at least six months, mainly due to their significantly different lifestyles.

“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” one source put it.

Meanwhile, over the past three months, Jonas has been taking care of their two kids the majority of the time. While Turner’s been in London, Jonas has been touring with his brothers, taking his daughters on the road with him.

Earlier on Wednesday, the couple broke their silence on their divorce in a joint statement, that insisted “this is a united decision.”