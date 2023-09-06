Click to share this via email

The star power at TIFF will still be shining bright this year.

On Thursday, the Toronto International Film Festival is kicking off for its 48th year, and with it will come plenty of celebrities.

But with the Hollywood writers and actors guilds still on strike, things will be a little more subdued.

A number of productions featuring guild members have been granted waivers by their unions in order to promote their films at the festival, while many international productions uninvolved in the strikes are also being presented.

Which Stars Are Coming To TIFF?

Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson are both expected to attend the festival with their new movie, “Daddio”, written and directed by Christy Hall.

Sean Penn – Photo by Nicolas Genin/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard will also be at the fest with his film “Hell of a Summer”, which he stars in and co-directed with fellow actor Billy Bryk.

Actor Viggo Mortensen is going to be in town with his sophomore feature as director, “The Dead Don’t Hurt”, which received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA.

Ethan Hawke, daughter Maya Hawke and co-star Laura Linney are also expected to arrive in town for their new film “Wildcat”.

Director Taika Waititi will be at TIFF along with his new film “Next Goal Wins”.

Nicolas Cage is also likely to attend with his new film “Dream Scenario”.

Which Stars Are Skipping TIFF?

Despite Canadian director Atom Egoyan’s new film “Seven Veils” receiving a SAG waiver, star Amanda Seyfried announced that she won’t be attending the festival.

Amanda Seyfried – Photo by DNphotography/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

“It doesn’t feel right to head to the fest in light of the strike,” Seyfried explained on her Instagram Story.

Al Pacino stars in the film “Knox Goes Away”, but is not expected to attend, and neither will Robert De Niro, who stars in “Ezra”, directed by actor Tony Goldwyn.

Others also expected to skip the fest include Scarlett Johansson, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman, Glen Powell, Chris Pine, Cate Blanchett, Anna Kendrick and Anette Bening.

Which Other Stars Will Make It To TIFF?

Though plenty of A-list actors are skipping the festival this year, there are other stars who will be in attendance.

Spike Lee – Photo: AP Photo/Rich Schultz/CP Images

Director Spike Lee will be at the festival for a special screening of the classic concert documentary “Stop Making Sense”, emceeing a discussion with the Talking Heads, who are reuniting for the first time in decades.

Other musical acts appearing at the fest include Nickelback, who will also perform on Festival Street on King St. near the TIFF Bell Lightbox, as well as Lil Nas X and Paul Simon.

A number of notable directors will also be in town to present their films, including Craig Gillespie for “Dumb Money”, David Yates for “Pain Hustlers”, Richard Linklater for “Hit Man” and Kitty Green for “The Royal Hotel”.

Sylvester Stallone will appear at TIFF for an “In Conversation With” event, as will director Pedro Almodóvar, Korean actors Byung-hun and Park Seo-Jun, and Hong Kong icon Andy Lau.

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival runs from Sept. 7 to 17.