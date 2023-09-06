Ava DuVernay’s past experiences with the Venice Film Festival have been more exclusionary than esteemed, revealed the director during a press conference for her new film “Origin” on Wednesday.

She explicitly told the audience that one time, she was told applying would be a waste of her time, as she wouldn’t get in, according to Variety.

“Origin” follows the story of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson as she investigates a heightened degree of injustice that negatively affects us all, states the film’s synopsis. It stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Jon Bernthal.

DuVernary comes to the festival with a heavy weight on her shoulders as a history-maker. She’s the first African American woman to have a film compete for the festival’s acclaimed Golden Lion award.

“For Black filmmakers, we’re told that people who love films in other parts of the world don’t care about our stories and don’t care about our films. This is something that we are often told: you cannot play international film festivals, no one will come,” DuVernay vulnerably expressed to the crowd at her conference.

Her most shocking recollection is when she shared: “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been told, ‘Don’t apply to Venice, you won’t get in. It won’t happen.”

Despite her troubling experiences, the California native recognizes her new spot as a trailblazer for representation, adding: “And this year, something happened that hadn’t happened in eight decades before: an African American woman in competition. So now that’s a door open that I trust and hope the festival will keep open.”

“Origin” debuts to the world on Wednesday at the Venice Film Festival.