Fans of the “NCIS” franchise better prepare to pack up and step foot onto a flight down under.

The first-ever international spin-off of CBS’ iconic “NCIS” franchise is heading to one of the world’s most recognizable and stunning harbour cities: Sydney, Australia.

L-R: Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey, Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson at Bondi Beach, on the set of NCIS: Sydney. — Photo: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

In “NCIS: SYDNEY”, viewers will witness the formation of a team comprising U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) tasked with maintaining order in the Indo-Pacific region, an area fraught with rising international tensions, according to a synopsis from CBS.

The series is the latest addition to the global “NCIS” franchise, which includes “NCIS” and “NCIS: HAWAI’I” (both renewed for their 21st and third seasons on CBS, respectively), “NCIS: LOS ANGELES” (recently completing its 14-year run), and “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS”.

“NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we’re thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist,” excitedly expressed CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach in a PR statement released on Wednesday.

BTS of Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey, on the set of NCIS: Sydney season 1. — Photo: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

The series stars Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as Sergeant Jim “J.D.” Dempsey, her Australian Federal Police counterpart. They are joined by a talented ensemble cast, including Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes.

The eight-episode season of “NCIS: SYDNEY” is scheduled to air on Mondays, starting November 13th, at 10:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. It will also be streamable on Paramount+.