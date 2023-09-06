Miley Cyrus reflected on her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in a new episode of her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series.

The singer and Hemsworth tied the knot in December 2018 after years of dating, but split less than a year after the ceremony.

Cyrus told fans, “I just want to slow down because this is actually serious,” explaining how the breakup came at the same time as her headline Glasbonbury Festival performance in June 2019.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Admits The Malibu House She And Ex Liam Hemsworth Lost To Devastating Wildfires ‘Had So Much Magic To It’

She shared how that’s when “the decision had been made that [her] and Liam’s commitment to being married” would end.

Cyrus continued, “[It] really came from, of course, a place of love first, because we’d been together for 10 years, but also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.”

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Recalls Falling In Love With Ex Liam Hemsworth While Making ‘The Last Song’

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker went on, “The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship,” adding that that was another example of when work came first.

Cyrus admitted, “I guess that’s why it’s now so important to me for that to not be the case. That the human comes first.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the 2010 flick “The Last Song”, before they dated on and off for years. They got engaged in 2012, before splitting and reportedly getting back together in 2016. They tied the knot in December 2018, but announced their split in August 2019.

See Cyrus talk more about her relationship with Hemsworth in the clip below.