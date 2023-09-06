Reneé Rapp is revealing the trauma behind one of her new songs.

Appearing on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, the 23-year-old singer shared that the title track of her album Snow Angel was inspired by her experience being drugged at a party.

Rapp explained that the incident occurred in early 2022, telling Shetty, “I had just gone through a breakup and it was really tough. It was the first time I had ever been really in love with someone and then experienced a breakup.”

Recalling the “freedom” of being 22 and single, the singer said, “I was living here in L.A. and I was hanging out in a new group of people and they were partiers,” adding that family and friends had warned her that she wasn’t spending time with a “good group.”

“I really let my judgment go when it came to the people around me,” Rapp said. “We were all out and it was just situation after situation where they were just not trustworthy and then the next thing you knew I was face up, laying down in a bathroom stall in a hotel bar, just waking up [at] 5 in the morning, completely alone.”

She continued, “I woke up and I was just so confused and I had blood on my pants and I was really just, like, so caught off guard. I was completely alone in a bathroom stall and I looked down at my phone and it was 5 in the morning and I was like, ‘What happened?!'”

Rapp said that one of her big realizations was that except for a couple text messages, the people in the group she was hanging out with hadn’t bothered to check on her and eventually left the bar without her.

“I was drugged and I had just been missing for seven hours,” she said. “I stopped being friends with those people and stopped doing as much partying as I was doing. I told my parents, told some of my friends. I explained it in a very matter-of-fact way and they were all very concerned. I didn’t even understand what was happening.”

Months later, Rapp finally felt ready to “really delve” into what had happened.

“I kind of started to have to deal with everything that happened and I was just crying, so upset, very confused and then resentful of those friends that I was with, she said.

A year later, she finally got to work writing “Snow Angel” with collaborator Alexander 23.

“I felt nothing at all until we had recorded the song, the whole thing was done and I played it for a bunch of my friends and my manager and everybody was like, ‘This is insane,'” Rapp said. “But for me, that whole year of my life was inherent resilience.”