“The Drew Barrymore Show” is ready to hit back onto the airwaves this September for its fourth season.

Full of viral interviews and vulnerable moments, “The Drew Barrymore Show” has quickly risen to the top of the daytime TV world.

Last year’s season saw viral interviews with stars like Dylan Mulvaney, Lucy Liu and Jennette McCurdy.

This time around, fans can expect to see the addition of way more interesting guests and a new team member: Chris Appleton, who will be bringing his masterful hairstyling skills to the show’s lifestyle experts team.

The Drew Barrymore Show – Season Four — Photo: CBS Media Ventures/Landon McMahon

The lifestyle experts already boast Barrymore’s co-anchor, Ross Matthews, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes and sustainable living guru Danny Seo.

The fourth season also brings forth the launch of the new segment, “Take Care Everywhere”, which will see Barrymore link up with Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz to answer questions many feel too embarrassed to ask their doctors.

Past popular segments on the show like “Drew-Gooders,” “Design by Drew” and “Cookbook Club” will also still be featured.

Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, praised the show for its “spectacular resilience and creative agility on its journey to becoming the fastest-growing show in daytime” in a press release on Wednesday.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” will return to the airwaves on Monday, Sept. 16.