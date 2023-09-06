Pregnancy can be terrifying.

On Wednesday, FX unveiled the official trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate”, the new season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series.

“AHS” stalwart Emma Roberts stars in the new season, alongside reality star Kim Kardashian in what looks to be a very creepy role.

FX

“In ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Roberts) wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood,” the official description reads.

The trailer features plenty of beautiful and frightening looking doctors offices and other strange events.

“Do you want an Oscar? Do you want it as much as a baby?” Kardashian’s character is heard saying at one point in the trailer, to which Roberts is heard responding, “Yes.”

Along with Roberts and Kardashian, the season also stars Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

“American Horror Story: Delicate Part One” premieres Sept. 20.