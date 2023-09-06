Sophie Turner was feeling “trapped” before her split from Joe Jonas, a source has revealed.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the Jonas Brothers singer — who shares two daughters with Turner — had filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

An alleged close friend of Turner’s has since spoken to the Mail Online about Jonas and the actress wanting “different things.”

The exes reportedly started having problems last Christmas, before she was said to have separated from him at the start of the summer.

Turner, 27, has since been in the U.K. filming her upcoming series “Joan” and was recently pictured partying at DropShot Digbeth in Birmingham.

The source shared, “Sophie feels like she’s only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.

“She feels like her life has stalled after ‘Game of Thrones’ and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped. She’s the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.”

The insider went on, “Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she’s lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she’s not ready for that because she feels that she’s not even had a teen or young adult life.

“Joe would like another kid, he’s a real family man. But while Sophie’s been in the U.K., she’s also realized just how much she misses this country; it’s the final nail in the coffin for them.”

The friend also mentioned Turner feeling the pressure of being compared to Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra.

They told the paper, “His brother’s wife is a lot older and mature, and the family compare Sophie to Priyanka, which has put her (Sophie) under a lot of stress.

“Nick is younger than Joe but is more settled. He and Priyanka are on the same page about their careers and family life. Joe and his family want him to be in a relationship like this, but Sophie feels that she’s only 27 and hasn’t even really lived because she’s spent all her good, young years working.

“It wasn’t an issue at first but the age gap between Sophie and Joe has become a real problem. They want very different things.”

The comments come as Jonas and Turner took to social media on Wednesday to share a joint statement.

They each posted on their Instagram account, “Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.’

“There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,’” the statement added.