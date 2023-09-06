The Grammys may be entering a new era.

Earlier this year, anonymous producer Ghostwriter wowed the world with the song “Heart on My Sleeve”, which featured AI-generated vocals mimicking Drake and The Weeknd.

READ MORE: The Weeknd’s Reaction To Fan’s Terrible Singing Voice Goes Viral

Now, a representative for Ghostwriter has revealed to the New York Times that the track has been submitted for Grammys consideration.

The song has been submitted in the best rap song and song of the year categories, both of which are awarded to a song’s writers.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told the Times, “As far as the creative side, it’s absolutely eligible because it was written by a human.”

READ MORE: The Weeknd Says Upcoming Diddy Collaboration Is ‘The Last Feature I’ll Ever Do’

Though the vocals in the song were AI-generated, the lyrics were written by Ghostwriter.

Earlier this year, Mason clarified the Recording Academy’s new rules surrounding AI, telling Variety, “We’re not going to be giving a nomination or an award to an AI computer or someone who just prompted AI. That’s the distinction that we’re trying to make. It’s the human award highlighting excellence, driven by human creativity.”

Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov. 10, with the awards being handed out on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.