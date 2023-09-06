Doja Cat’s latest look is certainly breaking necks.

The “Demons” rapper and singer, 27, posted an eyebrow-raising snap to her 24 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, and she’s donning quite a curious accessory.

With a neck brace firmly bound to her neck and a less-than-pleased facial expression, the star, who recently caused a commotion when she lost thousands of Instagram followers after lashing out at a fan, captioned the pic: “i’m fine my neck is fine”.

“carrying the industry can be tough,” complimented one fan, while another chimed in with: “That’s what happens when you crawl around on the ceiling 😕” referencing her new music video for “Demons”, which dropped last Friday.

Just a handful of hours prior, the pop-rap princess posted various photos of herself without the brace while on a flight to an unknown destination but still rocked a plaid blazer with shoulder pads and her now-notorious shaved hairdo.

Moments after the neck brace pic, she seemed to have gone through miraculous healing, as new pics showed her without the brace, posing in a torn microskirt, cut blouse and thick red belt. However, if fans scroll through the carousel of photos, another neck brace pic awaits.

“before the test he confessed” she captioned this new set of pics, referencing a title from an episode of “The Steve Wilkos Show”, which follows a Jerry Springer-like platform of guests fighting each other over personal relationship issues.

There’s no word on whether the look is for a new project or the star genuinely injured herself.