Olivia Rodrigo feels a “responsibility” to warn the subject of a song following that Joshua Bassett “drivers license” fallout.

Bassett has spoken openly about suffering a near-death health scare from dealing with stress amid hate from Rodrigo’s 2021 hit after fans assumed it was about him.

As she gears up to release her latest album Guts, Rodrigo spoke to Phoebe Bridgers in a candid piece for Interview magazine and the topic of song subjects came up.

Bridgers questioned, “Have you ever felt the responsibility to send the subject of a song the song before it comes out, especially now that you have such a giant platform? Or are you just like, ‘F**k it, they’re going to hear it with the world.'”

Rodrigo responded, “That’s a great question. I feel like last time there was so much weird media s**t and I had no idea how to deal with any of it. Literally, it was the first song out of the gate and all of that s**t happened. I felt so ill-equipped.”

The “vampire” hitmaker went on, “That was an overwhelming experience, but now I definitely feel a responsibility. I just try not to think about it during the writing process.”

She continued, “When I first started writing this record, I would sit at the piano and pretend other people were hearing what I was writing, which is so awful and counterproductive to any creativity, so I had to just write what I wanted to write and think about the social implications after.

“It’s tricky. I don’t think anyone has it down to a science. I can’t even believe that people listen and talk about my music as it is, so it’s crazy to think about. I guess I’m still learning how to deal with all that stuff.”

Despite Rodrigo not confirming who her smash hit track “drivers license” was about, Sabrina Carpenter also received backlash after fans assumed Rodrigo was singing about her dating Bassett shortly after they broke up.

Rodrigo’s latest album Guts is set to drop this Friday.