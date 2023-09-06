The new no. 1 song in America marks a couple of firsts.

Billboard announced this week that Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ new song “I Remember Everything” has topped the Hot 100.

The song, which appears on Bryan’s new self-titled album, dethroned Oliver Anthony’s viral country hit “Rich Men North of Richmond”, which fell to no. 6, to claim the top of the overall pop chart.

It also marks the first time either Bryan or Musgraves have had a no. 1 song on the Hot 100, while Bryan’s album also debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The success of the track has largely been due to online streams, with 32 million streams last week. It also topped the Spotify and Apple Music’s U.S. last week.

Luke Combs’ hit cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” remained at No. 2 on the Hot 100, followed by Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” at No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s Song of the Summer smash “Last Night” at No. 4 and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” at No. 5.