The 2023 edition of the Black Music Action Coalition’s annual gala promises to be a star-studded event.

According to a press release from the organization, which was founded to combat systemic racism within the music industry, this year’s event will honour Lizzo and Sylvia Rhone with awards.

They will be joining previously announced honourees including Keke Palmer and Jermaine Dupree.

Lizzo will be presented with the BMAC Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, celebrating her philanthropic work and her ongoing commitment to social justice.

Rhone, CEO and chairwoman of Epic Records, is regarded as the music industry’s most influential female executive, and will be honoured with BMAC’s Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award (named for the late music exec who served on the BMAC Advisory Board).

Sylvia Rhone. Photo courtesy BMAC

“The Black Music Action Coalition is proud to honor Lizzo and Sylvia Rhone at this year’s gala, as they join a group of trailblazers who have made immense impact within the music industry and beyond,” Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC’s co-founder and chair, said in a statement. “We applaud their dedication to pushing boundaries, amplifying Black voices and crashing through those glass ceilings creating space for Black Women.”

The gala will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.