With all the ups in Taylor Swift’s career lately, it certainly hasn’t been a cruel summer, but that could have changed when she nearly ran into her ex on Tuesday.

As anticipation heightens for the re-recording her 2014 mega-smash “1989” and the Oct. 13 release of her “Eras Tour” film, projected to gross $100 million domestically (according to THR), Swift paused tour life as she strutted towards a recording studio in the Big Apple on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Concert Film Breaks Records, Hits $26 Million In Ticket Presales

Taylor Swift — Photo: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Keeping casually cute, the 33-year-old Grammy queen braided her hair into pigtails as she bustled through the busy streets in a black tanktop, baggy cargo pants, Ralph Lauren baseball cap and leather stompers.

As always, her sighting stole the cameras, but just a few blocks away in NYC, another sighting garnered the flickering camera flashes.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is The First Female Artist To Hit 100 Million Monthly Listeners On Spotify

Swift’s ex, Matty Healy, who began dating the star earlier this year weeks after her public split from British actor Joe Alwyn, could be seen packing on the PDA with model Gabbriette Bechtel, according to pics obtained by The Daily Mail.

The 1975 singer attended several of her sold-out Eras Tour stops before the two finally called it quits in June.

Still, it’s doubtful Swift would have batted an eye at Healy’s expression of love towards his new flame, as she’s gearing up to hit Brazil in November for the next leg of her insanely successful Eras Tour, and she has a lot more to focus on.