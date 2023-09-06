Dionne Warwick has a bone to pick with Elon Musk.

In an interview with People, the music legend said that she would like a word with the CEO of X (formerly Twitter) over his stated plan to remove the site’s block feature.

“I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he’s doing or if he knows what he’s doing,” the 82-year-old avid Twitter user said. “So until that happens, I’ll reserve my answer to that question.”

Musk revealed his plan to remove the block feature on Twitter last month, in response to a Twitter account that posed the question, “Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone?”

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” Musk said.

Musk did not explain his reasoning for removing blocking, but the plan has led to much outcry from users.

Warwick has also expressed her interest in speaking with Musk in the past, telling People last December, “I have to meet him. I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game.”

She added at the time, “His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well. However, there’s a way to do it. That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?”