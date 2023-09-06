Questions arose when Travis Barker left the European leg of Blink-182’s tour in order to rush back to Los Angeles for what had been described as “an urgent family matter.”

Now, Barker’s pregnant wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is breaking her silence to reveal that matter was a medical emergency involving their unborn child.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the “Kardashians” star took to Instagram, sharing a photo of her hand held in Barker’s tattooed hand while she’s in a hospital bed.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote in the caption.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” Kardashian added. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded by writing, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍.”

Barker seconded her praise in a comment to her post, writing simply, “God is great.”

On Sept. 4, Blink-182 shared a message with fans, revealing the postponement of several shows so that Barker could return to the U.S. to be by his wife’s side.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the band said in a statement. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

After her release from hospital, a source told People that Kardashian was “feeling better” now that she was back home.