PETA is prepping for the upcoming Halloween season by releasing a recognizable costume: Pete Davidson.

For those scratching their heads at the new costume, the release follows an expletive-filled voicemail sent by the comedian, 29, to PETA’s vice president of cruelty investigations, Daphna Nachminovitch.

Davidson lashed out at her because she, on behalf of PETA, criticized him for buying a new dog from a pet store instead of adopting one following the death of his family’s pooch, Henry.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson And Chase Sui Wonders Break Up After 9 Months Of Dating

He purchased a new dog with his then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders – whom he cut ties with last month – back in June, explaining to Nachhminovitch that his family needed a specifically hypoallergenic dog because he’s allergic to dogs.

“I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs. And my mom’s f–king dog, who was two years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog,” he bluntly responded on the call, reports US Weekly.

Pete Davidson PETA costume — Photo: PETA

The costume shows a very angry caricature mask of Davidson’s face wearing a blue cap with a censored expletive on it, a black hoodie that says “I Should’ve Adopted” and a stuffed puppy wearing a red shirt stating “Shelter Dogs Rule.”

The comedic costume currently retails for a pre-order price of $84.99, regularly priced at $99.99 for the haunted seasoned and can be purchased on the PETA Shop.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Will Serve 50 Hours Of Community Service At NYC Fire Department For Reckless Driving Incident: Report

According to a press statement released on Wednesday, all proceeds will go towards spay/neuter surgeries to help alleviate the dog overpopulation crisis.

According to TMZ, a source close to the “Bupkis” star said: “It’s disgusting they’d capitalize on someone’s mental health and not to mention illegal to use his likeness.”