It’s back-to-school season, and for “Gen V” that means it’s time for books, brawls and blood.

The final trailer teasing the upcoming Prime Video series, which expands “The Boys” hero verse at Godolkin University, is described as “the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes” in a press release shared on Wednesday.

“The Boys”, which has garnered a dedicated fanbase since its release on Prime Video in 2019, depicted a gang of corrupt heroes and a task force of vigilantes aiming to stop them in their tracks.

While most college students can be led astray through partying, these young heroes can embody a new villainous identity if studies don’t go according to plan.

The series will fly three episodes onto Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 29, followed by weekly episodes until its grand finale on Nov. 3.

“Gen V” stars a roster of names including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

The show will also flex guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter and familiar faces from “The Boys” universe, bringing in actors Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne.