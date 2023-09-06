Kendra Wilkinson has been hit with a panic attack so severe that it reportedly sent her to a hospital.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that the “Girls Next Door” alum admitted herself to a Los Angeles hospital, with her rep telling the outlet she’d been feeling overwhelmed by juggling her real estate career with the demands of being single mom to two children.

According to a source, Wilkinson was feeling so stressed she wasn’t able to sleep. When she finally arrived at the ER, she was “desperate for help,” and was “pleading” to be seen by a doctor.

READ MORE: Kendra Wilkinson Was ‘So Lost’ Following Her Divorce From Hank Baskett: ‘Triggered My Depression’

According to the rep, Wilkinson currently resting while doctors are treating her, while her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, is at her side.

During a conversation with former “RHONJ” star Melissa Gorga on her podcast “On Display with Melissa Gorga“, in June, Wilkinson admitted she’d been experiencing depression after her reality TV career ended.

“It was impossible to be happy at that point,” she shared. “I didn’t even know how to be happy. My kids were what gave me the purpose.”