“This is our family – you and me, kid.”

That’s what a leather-clad Tom Hardy tells a motorcycle-riding Austin Butler in the new trailer for the 20th Century’s new pedal-to-the-medal drama, “The Bikeriders”.

‘The Bikeriders’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

Following the rise of a 1960s sub-culture of Midwestern men who became warriors of the road, “The Bikeriders” depicts a motorcycle gang who found a family in a new movement.

‘The Bikeriders’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

Based on Danny Lyon’s photography book, “The Bikeriders” follows Kathy, played by Jodie Comer, married to a rebellious biker named Benny, played by Butler, who is a part of a group of motorbikers called the Vandals.

‘The Bikeriders’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

Led by Johnny, played by Hardy, the film depicts the growing mainstream appeal of the Vandals as they expand from a small-town local club to the forefront of a cultural shift.

‘The Bikeriders’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

As the life of the Vandals continually errs on the side of danger, Kathy grows urgently concerned with Benny and his unwavering allegiance to Johnny.

‘The Bikeriders’ — Photo: Walt Disney Studios

“The Bikeriders” is directed by Jeff Nichols and will peddle into domestic theatres on December 1.