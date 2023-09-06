“This is our family – you and me, kid.”
That’s what a leather-clad Tom Hardy tells a motorcycle-riding Austin Butler in the new trailer for the 20th Century’s new pedal-to-the-medal drama, “The Bikeriders”.
READ MORE: Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Spotted Holding Hands On Date Night In Beverly Hills
Following the rise of a 1960s sub-culture of Midwestern men who became warriors of the road, “The Bikeriders” depicts a motorcycle gang who found a family in a new movement.
Based on Danny Lyon’s photography book, “The Bikeriders” follows Kathy, played by Jodie Comer, married to a rebellious biker named Benny, played by Butler, who is a part of a group of motorbikers called the Vandals.
Led by Johnny, played by Hardy, the film depicts the growing mainstream appeal of the Vandals as they expand from a small-town local club to the forefront of a cultural shift.
READ MORE: Austin Butler Reveals The Advice Tom Hanks Gave Him To Avoid ‘Emotional Whiplash’ After Playing Elvis
As the life of the Vandals continually errs on the side of danger, Kathy grows urgently concerned with Benny and his unwavering allegiance to Johnny.
“The Bikeriders” is directed by Jeff Nichols and will peddle into domestic theatres on December 1.