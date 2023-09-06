Sam Asghari and Britney Spears will soon become ex-spouses, and now their split has extended to social media.

According to a report from Page Six, some of Spears’ more perceptive fans noticed that Asghari was no longer following Spears on Instagram.

Spears however, is still following Asghari on the platform — although it remains to be seen for how long.

Sam Asghari has unfollowed Britney Spears on instagram, the Pop Princess still follows him pic.twitter.com/v6YJtRB4z8 — Fan Account 📖👠 (@britneycharts) September 4, 2023

According to the outlet, Asghari has apparently been winnowing down the number of accounts he’s following, having reduced the number of accounts from 327 to 240.

While it’s not clear when Asghari made the move to unfollow Spears, the news of it comes just two weeks after he filed for divorce.