While Taylor Momsen is best known for her role in “Gossip Girl”, and her musical sideline as lead singer of rock band The Pretty Reckless, one of her earlier roles led to more mockery than fame.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s “Podcrushed” podcast — co-hosted by her fellow “Gossip Girl” alum Penn Badgley — Momsen looked back on her days as a child actor, when she played Cindy Lou Who in the Jim Carrey-starring live-action remake of “How the Grinch Saved Christmas”.

Photo by Universal/Getty Images

“Making friends was always challenging for me,” Momsen explained, as reported by People.

“First of all, ‘The Grinch’ changed my life in a multitude of ways — one of them being I was made fun of relentlessly,” she continued.

“Every time I would start a new school or go somewhere else, I don’t even think the kids knew my name. I was just ‘Grinch girl,'” Momsen added.

“Not even the character name, just ‘Grinch girl.’ I got used to it, but it was alienating,” she said.